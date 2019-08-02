The Basketball Tournament 2019 Results: Overseas Elite Advances to Semifinals

TF-Images/Getty Images

The Basketball Tournament wrapped up quarterfinal play Friday night at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Overseas Elite improved their all-time undefeated record to 29-0 and punched their spot in the semifinals with flair, while Team Hines continued an impressive run during their inaugural season and avoided an upset at the hands of the field's only non-No. 1 seed remaining.

Friday's victors joined Carmen's Crew and Golden Eagles in the semifinals.

The winner-take-all, single-elimination tournament is nearing its $2 million end with the title game set for Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Below is an overview of Friday's TBT results.

Friday Results

(1) Overseas Elite def. (1) Loyalty Is Love 86-73

(1) Team Hines def. (3) Brotherly Love 88-75

Recaps

Overseas Elite 86, Loyalty Is Love 73

Jeremy Pargo called game.

The 33-year-old former Gonzaga Bulldog swished the game-winning three and then promptly sprinted to the locker room while waving goodbye to Loyalty Is Love.

As a result, Overseas Elite are two games away from claiming their fifth TBT championship.

For the majority of the game, though, Loyalty Is Love gave the defending champions all they could handle. Overseas Elite found themselves down 21-10 at one point in the first quarter, but by the 4:18 mark in the second quarter, the contest was tied at 29.

Loyalty held a 39-38 lead at halftime, but Overseas' D.J. Kennedy wasn't worried.

"That's not like us to come out sluggish, but ... We like where we at," the 29-year-old St. John's University alum told ESPN's Jennifer Hale. "We just feelin' 'em out. I like our chances second [half]. We'll come out definitely a different team."

He was right.

Kennedy was held to just two points in the first half but finished the game tied with Pargo as the team's second-leading scorer with 15 points.

Kennedy's fellow St. John's alumnus Justin Burrell registered a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. DeAndre Kane, who played at Marshall (2009-13) and Iowa State (2013-14), led Overseas Elite with 18 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Loyalty Is Love received solid play from their reserves, as former Baylor guard Pierre Jackson led the team's scoring efforts with 13 points. Other bench contributions came by way of Willie Reed's 10 points, and Jaleel Cousins, the younger brother of NBA All-Star and Loyalty GM DeMarcus Cousins, finished with four points and five rebounds.

Jackson's former Baylor teammate Isaiah Austin, who is medically barred from the NBA due to Marfan syndrome but plays professionally in China, had been averaging 18 points throughout the tournament for Loyalty. Friday night, the team's captain was kept to seven points, two rebounds and two assists.

While Loyalty Is Love's hopes for $2 million have ended, Overseas Elite will face fellow one-seed Carmen's Crew (Ohio State alumni) Sunday in the semifinals.

Team Hines 88, Brotherly Love 75

Only No. 1 seeds remain after third-seeded Brotherly Love fell to Team Hines in Friday's nightcap.

The game was kept close through one quarter of play before Team Hines got into their groove. However, it wasn't until the second half that Team Hines opened up a double-digit lead behind four three-pointers from Matt Lojeski in the third quarter.

Lojeski finished with 14 points and five rebounds. Team Hines' leading scorer was Darius Adams with 19 points, three rebounds and three assists. Right behind Adams was none other than former UNC Greensboro forward Kyle Hines, who orchestrated the team by bringing together EuroLeague stars, with a double-double at 18 points and 10 rebounds.

In the loss, Brotherly Love was led by Drexel alumnus Samme Givens' 22 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. The squad's other double-digit scorers were Frantz Massenat with 17 points and Novar Gadson with 14 points.

Adams made it official by draining his free throws to get Team Hines to the targeted score of 88 under Elam Ending rules:

Team Hines' next matchup will be the Golden Eagles (Marquette Alumni) in Sunday's semifinals.