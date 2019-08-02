Report: Romelu Lukaku Posted Manchester United Data Online amid Transfer Rumors

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2019

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JUNE 11: Romelu Lukaku of Belgium celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2020 UEFA European Championships group I qualifying match between Belgium and Scotland at King Baudouin Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Frank Abbeloos/Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images)
MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku posted confidential information from a July 10 training session Friday on Twitter before deleting the post.

Rich Jones of the Daily Mirror captured screenshots of the tweet, which comes as the former Everton standout pushes for a transfer to Italian giants Juventus.

Lukaku showcased "max speed" numbers from the session, which listed him finishing second on the club, to fight back criticism surrounding his pace.

After efforts to secure a move to Inter Milan fell through because of United's £75 million valuation, the striker is hoping to land with Juve, but the swap could hinge on forward Paulo Dybala's interest in heading to the Premier League squad, per Jones.

Lukaku, who scored 87 goals and 166 appearances across all competitions for Everton, has remained productive for United with 42 tallies in 96 matches. He isn't projected to earn a full-time starting role for the club heading into the 2019-20 season, though.

It's unclear whether the information leak will amplify the club's efforts to finalize a transfer ahead of its Premier League opener against Chelsea on Aug. 11.

