Giants Rumors: Eli Manning Starting QB; Daniel Jones Doing Better Than Expected

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

While veteran Eli Manning is the unquestioned starting quarterback for the New York Giants entering the 2019 season, those within the team reportedly like what they have seen from rookie Daniel Jones during training camp thus far.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport discussed New York's quarterback situation from Giants camp Friday:

Rapoport noted that while it is "very clear" Manning is the starter after talking to some people in the organization, Jones has been "better than what they thought."

Rapoport added that Jones could "make it interesting at some point this season," and it is believed he will be ready to take on the starting role if called upon.

The 38-year-old Manning is set to enter his 16th NFL season and has spent his entire career with the Giants. He has appeared in 232 regular-season games and made 230 starts, and he's started all but one game for New York over the past 14 campaigns.

Manning had an up-and-down season for the 5-11 Giants in 2018. He completed a career-best 66.0 percent of his passes and threw for 4,299 yards, but he tossed only 21 touchdowns and was intercepted 11 times.

Since Manning is about to enter the final year of his contract, 2019 could be the two-time Super Bowl MVP's swan song.

The Giants entered the 2019 draft knowing they needed to select their signal-caller of the future, and they surprised many by taking Jones with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke.

Jones' numbers were fairly modest during his college career, and it didn't sit well with many Giants fans that New York took him rather than Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, who finished third in Heisman Trophy voting in 2018.

Haskins went 15th overall to the rival Washington Redskins, and there is little doubt that Jones and Haskins will be compared to each other throughout their respective careers.

Regardless of whether Manning spends the entire 2019 season as the starter or gets replaced by Jones at some point, New York's offense will likely go through second-year running back Saquon Barkley.

With Odell Beckham Jr. out of the fold, Sterling Shepard nursing a fractured thumb and Golden Tate facing a potential four-game suspension to start the year, the Giants have little to speak of from a pass-catching perspective.

If New York is going to have any success this season and bounce back from the combined 8-24 record it accrued over the previous two campaigns, Barkley will almost certainly be the biggest factor.