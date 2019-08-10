Velveteen Dream Beats Roderick Strong, Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: Toronto 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Velveteen Dream beat Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat match at NXT TakeOver: Toronto on Saturday night to retain the North American Championship.

Dream stole a victory from Strong, who had laid out Dunne with the End of Heartache.

As Strong pinned Dunne, Dream came off the top rope with the Purple Rainmaker. That eliminated Strong from the equation, allowing Dream to pin Dunne and keep the belt.

After defeating Tyler Breeze in a highly entertaining match at NXT TakeOver: XXV, Dream was in search of a new challenger for the North American title. It wasn't long before Strong stepped up.

Strong pushed Matt Riddle to the limit at NXT TakeOver: XXV and then beat Breeze on an episode of NXT TV, which suggested he would be a worthy opponent for Dream.

The team of Strong, Adam Cole and Bobby Fish then beat Dream, Breeze and Riddle in a six-man tag team match, which eliminated all doubt regarding whether Strong deserved a title opportunity.

While it seemed like a one-on-one match between Dream and Strong was likely, a wrench was soon thrown into those plans. Dunne made his return to NXT after spending most of his time in NXT UK and announced his intention to go after the North American Championship as well.

On the July 31 edition of NXT TV, Strong and Dunne main-evented the show and put on a fantastic match that provided a preview of how good the Triple Threat could potentially be. Dunne beat Strong by submission and then laid out Dream to end the show.

Each of the three competitors in Saturday's match is unique and brought something completely different to the table.

Dream is best known for his compelling character and his penchant for getting the crowd to eat out of the palm of his hand. While he is great in the ring in his own right, it is nowhere near the main thing that makes him a top star.

Both Strong and Dunne are heralded for their ring work. Strong has a cockiness to his character that has been accentuated by his ties to Undisputed Era, while Dunne is essentially a serious badass, which the NXT fans seem to love.

Every Superstar played a significant role in that match, and all of them deserved to leave with the North American Championship, but only one of them could.

Dream managed to successfully defend the title against two of the best NXT has to offer, which could allow him to enter into a singles feud with either Strong or Dunne, or perhaps begin a new program altogether.

