Tottenham vs. Inter Milan: 2019 ICC Odds, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Tottenham Hotspur will finish up their preparations for the 2019-20 season on Sunday, as they face Inter Milan in the penultimate match of the 2019 International Champions Cup.

Although Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino won't be taking too much from the results his side have earned ahead of the new term, he will be encouraged by performances. Already Tottenham have wins over Juventus and Real Madrid secured, while they beat Bayern Munich on penalties in the Audi Cup final following a 2-2 draw.

Inter's form has been a lot more mixed, although they have earned creditable draws against Juventus and PSG in their previous matches. Manager Antonio Conte will see this game as another chance to get his ideas across in his first summer in charge.

Here are the details for the match, including the odds for the fixture and the information needed on where to catch the action.

Odds

Tottenham win (13/5)

Draw (3/1)

Inter Milan (7/2)

Odds courtesy of OddsChecker.

Date: Sunday, August 4

Time: 3 p.m. (BST), 10 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Premier Sports (UK),

Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Preview

While there are spells in pre-season matches that lack intensity, the quality of players involved in the ICC means those who have followed the competition have been treated some incredible moments.

Tottenham have been responsible for a number of them, with star forward Harry Kane scoring this incredible winner in stoppage time against Juventus:

After seeing the end of his campaign ruined by injury issues, it'll be encouraging to Spurs fans that Kane is looking sharp in pre-season. He also showcased excellent anticipation and composure to net against Real Madrid:

Overall, Spurs have performed well in pre-season. Aside from a loss against Manchester United, they've been vibrant in their attacking play and gave gone toe-to-toe with some of the best sides in European football.

Against Inter, Pochettino will be looking for his players to make another step up in terms of performance and his lineup is likely to provide an insight into the team he'll field for the team's Premier League opener against Aston Villa.

The Spurs manager appeared a little frustrated about the state of his squad in a recent press conference:

Inter are set to be one of the teams to watch in European football this season, as many anticipate a fascinating campaign under the guidance of Conte.

The former Juventus and Italy coach is renowned for his intensity and motivational skills. However, his brand of football demands a lot from players and it wouldn't be a big surprise if there was a spell of transition at the San Siro.

Key to expediting this will be matches like Sunday's. So far in pre-season, Conte has utilised a three-man defence, which will take some getting used to for the likes of Diego Godin and Milan Skriniar, as talented as they are.

Italian football journalist David Amoyal said he's expecting improvements from Inter under the former Chelsea boss:

Of the two sides, Spurs should be the sharper, as they'll have just six days left until their Premier League opener when the match is played.

It's unsurprising that they lead the betting as a result. You sense Conte's focus, with Inter's first Serie A game not until August 26, will still be on fitness and structure; Tottenham should get a win to boost confidence ahead of the new season as such.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Inter