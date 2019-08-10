Street Profits Beat Undisputed Era, Retain Tag Titles at NXT TakeOver: Toronto

Photo credit: WWE.com.

In their first pay-per-view title defense, The Street Profits defeated Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of Undisputed Era at NXT TakeOver: Toronto on Saturday night to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Angelo Dawkins delivered spears to both O'Reilly and Fish. That allowed Montez Ford to climb to the top rope and deliver a Frog Splash to O'Reilly, the legal man in the ring, for the win.

The Street Profits finally reached the pinnacle of NXT's tag team division at NXT TakeOver: XXV in June when they won a Fatal 4-Way ladder match that also included Undisputed Era, Forgotten Sons, and the team of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

With their main roster call-up, The Viking Raiders had previously vacated the titles, which left the door open for a new team to emerge as the face of the NXT tag scene.

Ford and Dawkins winning the straps was an emotional, feel-good moment that energized the NXT fanbase, but it wasn't long before Undisputed Era wanted to stake their claim to a title match.

It can be argued that O'Reilly and Fish stole the show in the ladder match, as they put their bodies on the line and pushed themselves to the limit to entertain the fans. Because of that, it was difficult to argue against the notion that they deserved a title shot.

Also, O'Reilly and Fish going for the titles fit perfectly into the storyline of Undisputed Era attempting to win all the gold in NXT. In addition to the tag title match, Roderick Strong was set to face Velveteen Dream and Pete Dunne for the North American Championship, while Adam Cole was scheduled to defend the NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano.

There were a few factors prior to TakeOver: Toronto that made it seem as though O'Reilly and Fish were huge threats to win back the tag titles.

In addition to the possibility of Undisputed Era holding every title, The Street Profits have been appearing in backstage segments on Raw in recent weeks, so there were whispers of a potential full-time call-up forthcoming.

At the same time, The Street Profits are so over and popular that ending their title reign in the first defense would have been a risk in terms of eliciting a negative reaction from the fans.

With Ford and Dawkins retaining, it looks like they are in NXT for the foreseeable future, while Undisputed Era must now regroup.

