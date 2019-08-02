A New Roller Coaster in Pittsburgh Honors Legendary Steelers Defensive Line

Kennywood Amusement Park honored the legendary "Steel Curtain" Steelers defensive line with a new roller coaster. Current and former players even got to test out the ride.

Watch the video above for more about the new Steel Curtain breaking records in Pittsburgh.


