Everton Sign Moise Kean from Juventus on 5-Year Contract

ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

Everton on Sunday completed the signing of Juventus striker Moise Kean, who has signed a five-year contract with Marco Silva's team.

The Toffees announced Kean's arrival via their official website, and their new signing said:

"I am very proud and honoured to wear the Everton shirt. I will give my best to this team.

"I was convinced to sign because Everton is a club looking to the future and so am I. I know about the size of the Club. It has big ambition and I will work very hard to help us fulfil what we want to achieve.

"I am used to winning and I want to bring this winning attitude to the team. I hope I will be very good on the field and bring the fans joy."

The striker had an impressive goalscoring record during his time in Italian football:

The Times' Paul Joyce wrote on Friday that Everton had agreed a price of around £30 million with Juventus for the 19-year-old.

Kean made his Bianconeri debut in November 2016 and became the first player born in the 2000s to score in one of Europe's top five leagues.

He was given more responsibilities in Massimiliano Allegri's side last term and scored seven times in 17 appearances for the Scudetto winners, not to mention making his senior Italy debut in November 2018.

Serie A recently paid tribute to the youngster following his breakout season in Italy's top flight:

Kean has scored twice in his first three senior appearances for Italy and is Everton's fifth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph, Jonas Lossl and Sebastian Kristensen.

The forward's father, Biorou Jean Kean, recently told Omnisport he prevented his son from joining Manchester United when he was "14 or 15" years of age (h/t Goal):

Everton sold striker Romelu Lukaku to United in 2017 and have since struggled to replace his presence in attack.

Silva has tried Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison up top, while Turkish striker Cenk Tosun also made 10 league starts last season.

The Portuguese tactician will be hopeful Kean will be ready to face Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on Saturday.