Manchester City COO Omar Berrada 'Surprised' by Jurgen Klopp Spending Talk

Manchester City's chief operating officer, Omar Berrada, said the club was "surprised" by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's comments on their spending.

Per Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell, Klopp suggested the Sky Blues are in "fantasia land" financially where the Reds are not.

Per the Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan, Berrada responded:

"We were a little bit surprised. I don't know why they would make these comments. I don't know why they would look at other clubs.

"It's not frustration or anger, we just find it curious that they'd be highlighting our spending. We're fine with their spending."

He added: "The reality is that all the top clubs invest as they see fit. We don't look at what others do. Liverpool are a great sporting rival."

Klopp put City in an elite tier of clubs in terms of their financial muscle, per Eleven Sports:

"It is not a criticism," the German added, per Boswell. "I know how people will take it, that I am jealous or whatever. I am not at all jealous."

According to Gaughan, City had a net spend of £22 million last year compared with Liverpool's £127 million, while Deloitte's data on the 2017-18 season showed the Reds had a slightly higher wage bill of £264 million to City's £260 million.

The Sky Blues have spent a great deal more on transfers in recent years, though.

Prior to this summer, City had spent £540 million under manager Pep Guardiola, with the Reds spending just shy of £400 million under Klopp, who has had one more transfer window at Anfield than Guardiola has had at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League champions have since added club-record signing Rodri to their ranks for £62.8 million, while Liverpool's only acquisitions have been teenage prospects Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool already have a strong first XI, and they have some impressive squad depth in midfield:

That allowed them to keep pace with City every step of the way in the title race last season, which they lost by just one point, while also proceeding to win the UEFA Champions League.

The Sky Blues' spending has allowed them to assemble a squad of unrivalled strength and depth in English football, though, which enabled them to win every piece of domestic silverware available to them last season.

Liverpool are strong enough to challenge City again next season, but without the addition of one or two first-team players who can make an instant impact, they will still be firm underdogs.