Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says He's Not Worried over Ezekiel Elliott Contract Holdout

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a 1 yard touchdown in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott still hasn't reported to the Dallas Cowboys training camp, but Jerry Jones isn't concerned.

"When have I not been able to get a deal done?" the owner argued Thursday, per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram.

There also apparently won't be a time when Jones gets concerned about not having his star running back.

"I don't see a point," he added, per Todd Archer of ESPN. "I don't see a point months into the season. ... I don't have a time that I'm thinking that this is a concern in the area of 'Oh, my goodness.' This is not that time."

Elliott has two years remaining on his current contract but has been seeking a new deal that pays him like one of the top running backs in the game. He has certainly played at the highest level on the field, leading the NFL in rushing in two of his three years in the league.

However, Jones implied that the running back isn't needed for the team to reach its goals.

"You don't have to have a rushing champion to win a Super Bowl," Jones told CBS 11 Sports last week.

This makes it no surprise negotiations have been difficult between the two sides. According to Jane Slater of NFL Network, a new deal is not close and they are far apart on "everything."

Elliott has been training in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during this holdout, and it doesn't appear as though he will suit up any time soon.

