Look: Grizzlies Unveil Vancouver Throwback Jerseys, Court for 2019-20 Season

The Memphis Grizzlies will be celebrating their 25th anniversary in style during the 2019-20 season.

Memphis used Throwback Thursday to announce that it will be commemorating the occasion by bringing back the popular Vancouver Grizzlies uniform and using the iconic logo for the court as well:

Grizzlies team president Jason Wexler said of the decision:

"The opportunity to connect the history of our franchise over two consecutive seasons deserved a special approach. It was an easy decision to bring back the iconic teal uniforms for the upcoming 25th Season of the Franchise and give our fans the classic look from the Vancouver era that they love. Looking ahead to next season, we get to celebrate the 20th Season of the Grizzlies in Memphis with the Memphis Classic uniform, worn when the team first moved to Grind City.

"However, we wanted to go even further to enhance the in-game experience for our fans with an alternate court that celebrates and connects the best of both eras. From the black base and two-toned hardwood to the asymmetry that gives nods to our current design, this floor includes elements from every Grizzlies floor featured in both the Vancouver and early Memphis eras while bridging the past with the present.”

The teal-based uniforms were part of the Grizzlies' inaugural season in 1995 and were worn until 2000. The black-based uniforms initially featured "Vancouver" across the chest in 2000-01, but the team tweaked the wordmark to display "Memphis" when the team moved to Tennessee in 2001. The threads were last part of the regular rotation in 2004.

The black uniforms will be worn during the 2020-21 campaign, which will mark the franchise's 20th season in Memphis.

Memphis will use the specially designed court throughout both commemorative seasons.