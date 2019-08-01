Report: Trent Williams 'Doesn't Care' About Redskins' Threat of Holdout Fines

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams is reportedly unbothered by the fines his team is threatening him with as his holdout continues.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk cited a source who said "Williams doesn't care" when talking about the notion of Washington fining him $40,000 every day he does not report. Florio noted Williams doesn't think Washington can withhold the fines from his game checks if he never plays for the team.

While Washington can seek out $1.62 million of unearned signing bonus remaining on Williams' contract, it won't be able to do so if he is traded.

On Sunday, Washington announced it placed Williams on the reserve/did not report list and signed offensive tackle Corey Robinson in a corresponding move.

With that as the backdrop, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the relationship between team and player "is totally fractured" and noted Williams—who "made it known long ago he does not intend to play for them again"—doesn’t trust the medical team or team president Bruce Allen.

It is an ugly situation, and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com provided more context while pointing out Williams "did not like how the medical staff handled his cancer scare last year" before going to his own doctors and undergoing surgery on the precancerous growth on his scalp.

It is difficult to envision Washington’s offensive line without Williams.

The NFC East team selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2010 NFL draft, and he has made seven Pro Bowls since as one of its best and most consistent players. Having him anchor the group up front would help ease rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ transition into the NFL.

It doesn’t appear like that will happen any time in the near future given the latest developments.