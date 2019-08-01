NBA Rumors: Hawks Keeping Roster Spot Open for Vince Carter to Re-Sign

John Amis/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks are keeping a roster spot open for Vince Carter in the event the 42-year-old wants to return for a second season with the team, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.

Carter announced on ESPN's The Jump in June that he intended to return for a 22nd and final NBA season:

