NBA Rumors: Hawks Keeping Roster Spot Open for Vince Carter to Re-Sign

NBA Rumors: Hawks Keeping Roster Spot Open for Vince Carter to Re-SignAugust 2, 2019
John Amis/Associated Press
The Atlanta Hawks are keeping a roster spot open for Vince Carter in the event the 42-year-old wants to return for a second season with the team, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.
Carter announced on ESPN's The Jump in June that he intended to return for a 22nd and final NBA season:
