NBA Rumors: Hawks Keeping Roster Spot Open for Vince Carter to Re-Sign

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2019

Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter is shown during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks are keeping a roster spot open for Vince Carter in the event the 42-year-old wants to return for a second season with the team, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.

Carter announced on ESPN's The Jump in June that he intended to return for a 22nd and final NBA season:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

