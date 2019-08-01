Michael Thomas Told Saints GM Mickey Loomis 'He'll Be Back' for 3rd Contract

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Fresh off signing a record-setting extension, New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas had his sights on remaining in black and gold for as long as possible.

"I'll be back to do a third deal," Thomas told Saints general manager Mickey Loomis after signing his extension, per ESPN's Mike Triplett.

Thomas signed a five-year, $96.25 million deal—which can reach $100 million—on Wednesday, giving him the highest average annual average ($19.25 million) by a receiver in NFL history.

