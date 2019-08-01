Michael Thomas Told Saints GM Mickey Loomis 'He'll Be Back' for 3rd Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2019

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) talks to reporters during training camp at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Fresh off signing a record-setting extension, New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas had his sights on remaining in black and gold for as long as possible.

"I'll be back to do a third deal," Thomas told Saints general manager Mickey Loomis after signing his extension, per ESPN's Mike Triplett.

Thomas signed a five-year, $96.25 million deal—which can reach $100 million—on Wednesday, giving him the highest average annual average ($19.25 million) by a receiver in NFL history.

