Klay Thompson Dismisses Warriors' Doubters: Saying Dynasty Is over Is 'Ignorant'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Anybody who's declared the Golden State Warriors dynasty over following the departure of two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant may want to reconsider.

Klay Thompson and Co. still believe there's plenty left in the tank.

"To say the dynasty is over is a little ignorant because I'm going to come back better and even more athletic," Thompson said during a recent interview (h/t House of Highlight's Chris Montano) "It would not be smart to count the Dubs out."

Thompson is expected to miss a large portion of the 2019-20 campaign after he tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

After Golden State's bid for a fourth championship in five years fell short, talk of the dynasty's collapse began, as it seemed likely Durant would leave in free agency this summer, which he did. However, the Warriors weren't having any of that pessimism.

When asked whether the team's reign would end, Draymond Green told reporters after Game 6 (5:30 mark): "That's just not smart. We not done yet. ... We'll be back."

Stephen Curry also noted (1:38 mark) after the Finals that he didn't think his squad's run was over, saying he "wouldn't bet against us."

Losing Durant and 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala will make things tougher in the Bay Area. However, with Thompson's re-signing, the Warriors' core trio—which reached two Finals and won one championship without Durant—remains intact.

Not only that, but they also brought 2019 All-Star D'Angelo Russell into the mix.

"I think that's a little premature to say there's no more dynasty," Thompson said. "I mean, we still have Stephen Curry, a two-time MVP. Draymond Green a Defensive Player of the Year. Adding D'Angelo Russell was an incredible get for us. I mean, the kid is going to blossom into a superstar in this league."

There may be a transitional period as the Warriors adjust to life without Durant, but there is still plenty of firepower, when healthy, to make a run at the Larry O'Brien Trophy.