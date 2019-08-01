Simon Gotch Says Dave Meltzer Should Get a Bullet in the Back of His Head in AMA

Credit: WWE.com

Dave Meltzer is a polarizing figure among wrestling fans, and former WWE star Simon Gotch left no doubt where he stands on the famous journalist.

In a question from a fan on Instagram that referenced Meltzer's rating system, Gotch wrote he's "an idiot" before things took a turn (h/t WrestleVotes):

Wrestlers have railed against "dirt sheets" for decades, and Meltzer is one of the names most associated with insider and behind-the-scenes coverage. Naturally, attempting to lift the lid on the industry has made him a few enemies throughout wrestling.

"I wanted to punch him out," Bret Hart said of Meltzer in a 2013 interview with the New York Times' Jake Rossen. "I didn't like the idea of somebody trying to tell everyone what was going on."

It's probably safe to say Meltzer won't be asking Gotch to provide him with any inside information anytime soon.