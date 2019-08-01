WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race Dies at Age 76

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race died Thursday at age 76. The news was announced on his Twitter account:

WWE issued a statement confirming Race died as a result of "complications from lung cancer."

Race is a legend of the sport, winning the NWA World Championship on eight occasions. He memorably feuded with Ric Flair ahead of Starrcade 1983, effectively passing the torch to Flair to become the face of the NWA through the 1980s.

