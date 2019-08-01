WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race Dies at Age 76

WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race Dies at Age 76August 1, 2019
Credit: WWE.com
WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race died Thursday at age 76. The news was announced on his Twitter account:
Harley Race @8XNWAChampion
Today at 12:50, we lost the man that fought up until the very last of his existence. More information will be released soon, but just know that he loved pro-wrestling and the fans that loved him. Harley Race, we love you
WWE issued a statement confirming Race died as a result of "complications from lung cancer."
Race is a legend of the sport, winning the NWA World Championship on eight occasions. He memorably feuded with Ric Flair ahead of Starrcade 1983, effectively passing the torch to Flair to become the face of the NWA through the 1980s.
