Romelu Lukaku Has 'Picked Up Some Italian' Amid Juventus, Inter Milan Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has said he's "picked up some Italian" amid rumours he could join Serie A giants Juventus or Inter Milan.

Lukaku's brother, Jordan, joined Italian outfit Lazio in 2016, and the United frontman told Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia) that's been one factor in encouraging him to learn the language.

He said: "My brother plays in Italy and I watched Sky Italia to see his games, so I picked up some Italian."

Inter looked like frontrunners to sign Lukaku earlier in the summer but have fallen behind rivals Juve, who are willing to let Paulo Dybala move to Old Trafford as part of the deal, per Sky Sports.

Sky Italy (h/t Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol) recently reported the Bianconeri dispatched sporting director Fabio Paratici to help get the transfer across the line:

Lukaku said in April that it would "really be a dream" to play in Serie A, adding he hoped to join Italy's top flight "sooner or later."

Former Chelsea and Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson recently appeared on TalkSport and said Lukaku has stopped playing to his strengths since joining United:

United reportedly value their player at £75 million and appear unwilling to negotiate on that figure, while Lukaku has been open in flirting with his Italian admirers from afar.

The Belgium international has netted 42 goals in 96 appearances for United—superior to the 41 goals he scored in 98 Everton appearances—yet his reputation in England has suffered since moving to Manchester.

Charlotte Duncker and Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News wrote that Inter haven't given up their pursuit, however, and will be hoping Juve's proposed swap including Dybala fails.

Italian football writer Richard Hall recently told Love Sport Radio of the impact it will have on Inter and manager Antonio Conte if they miss Lukaku's signature:

The Nerazzurri are second in the race as things stand and reportedly must increase their offer if they're to land Conte's primary summer target, assuming Juventus don't complete the transfer first.

Lukaku's willingness to move to Italy is beyond doubt, saying he's already learned some of the lingo with an opportunity to move closer to his Rome-based brother in Serie A.