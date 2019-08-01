Andre Drummond Withdraws from USA Training Camp Ahead of 2019 FIBA World Cup

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Team USA continues to lose talent leading up to the 2019 FIBA World Cup, as Andre Drummond has become the latest player to withdraw.

Per an announcement from USA Basketball, Drummond withdrew from training camp, which is set to begin on Aug. 5 in Las Vegas. Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat has been added to the United States national team, and Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies was named to the select team roster.

USA Basketball also lost Los Angeles Clippers center Montrezl Harrell, who withdrew from the team alongside Drummond.

The roster for Team USA heading into the FIBA World Cup is infamous for all of the players who have chosen not to play. Drummond and Harrell join a long list of NBA superstars who will sit out, including Anthony Davis, James Harden, Eric Gordon, CJ McCollum, Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal.

Per J.L. Kirven of the Detroit Free Press, of the 11 Team USA players who originally made the 2018-19 All-NBA team, Kemba Walker is the only one still scheduled to take part in the upcoming event.

Drummond played for the United States in the last FIBA World Cup five years ago, winning a gold medal with the team. He averaged 3.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in eight games.

Team USA will open the 2019 FIBA World Cup against the Czech Republic on Sept. 1.