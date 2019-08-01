Raiders News: Derek Carr Buys Las Vegas Home, Will Be Neighbors with Jon Gruden

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders speaks with head coach Jon Gruden in the first quarter during their NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 10, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Derek Carr and Jon Gruden are about to be part the NFL's newest buddy sitcom. 

According to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, Carr confirmed Thursday he purchased a home in Las Vegas in preparation for the Oakland Raiders' move to Sin City in 2020. Gruden will be one of his neighbors.

Carr and Gruden didn't always see eye to eye in Gruden's first year back on the sideline, with television cameras catching the occasional disagreement between the two during games. That obviously didn't dissuade Carr from guaranteeing he'll see even more of his head coach off the field.

It could make things even more awkward if the Raiders make a quarterback change in the next few years. Gruden downplayed rumors regarding Carr's long-term future with the team in April, reaffirming his commitment to the incumbent starter.

Carr should probably start to grow concerned, though, if he starts seeing Nathan Peterman show up around the neighborhood.

