Pistons' Derrick Rose out vs. Cavaliers Because of Knee Injury

Pistons' Derrick Rose out vs. Cavaliers Because of Knee InjuryJanuary 27, 2020
The Detroit Pistons announced point guard Derrick Rose will miss Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with right knee soreness.
Rose enjoyed a bounceback 2018-19 season, averaging 18.0 points and 4.3 assists. He also shot a personal-best 37 percent from beyond the arc.
Rose's biggest highlight came in a 128-125 win over the Utah Jazz on Oct. 31, 2018, when he scored 50 points.
Injuries limited the three-time All-Star to 51 games, though, maintaining the general theme of his career. He eventually underwent elbow surgery in March, which ended his year.
Rose signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Pistons in the offseason. Through 41 games, he's averaging 18.8 points and 6.0 assists, continuing the relative renaissance he started in Minnesota.
The 2010-11 season was the last time Rose appeared in at least 70 games, so Detroit likely planned for a scenario in which he would be out for a stretch of 2019-20.
But Rose provides much-needed depth for a team that has struggled to fill out the bench with so much of its payroll committed to Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond ($61.5 million combined this year). Griffin is out indefinitely after undergoing knee surgery.
After Reggie Jackson was sidelined with a back injury, Bruce Brown emerged as the starting point guard—albeit while playing out of position. As a result, losing Rose won't leave the Pistons in an unfamiliar position, but it does leave them short-handed at the point.
