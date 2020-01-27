Pistons' Derrick Rose out vs. Cavaliers Because of Knee Injury

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons announced point guard Derrick Rose will miss Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with right knee soreness.

Rose enjoyed a bounceback 2018-19 season, averaging 18.0 points and 4.3 assists. He also shot a personal-best 37 percent from beyond the arc.

Rose's biggest highlight came in a 128-125 win over the Utah Jazz on Oct. 31, 2018, when he scored 50 points.

Injuries limited the three-time All-Star to 51 games, though, maintaining the general theme of his career. He eventually underwent elbow surgery in March, which ended his year.

Rose signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Pistons in the offseason. Through 41 games, he's averaging 18.8 points and 6.0 assists, continuing the relative renaissance he started in Minnesota.

The 2010-11 season was the last time Rose appeared in at least 70 games, so Detroit likely planned for a scenario in which he would be out for a stretch of 2019-20.

But Rose provides much-needed depth for a team that has struggled to fill out the bench with so much of its payroll committed to Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond ($61.5 million combined this year). Griffin is out indefinitely after undergoing knee surgery.

After Reggie Jackson was sidelined with a back injury, Bruce Brown emerged as the starting point guard—albeit while playing out of position. As a result, losing Rose won't leave the Pistons in an unfamiliar position, but it does leave them short-handed at the point.