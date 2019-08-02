Manchester United vs. Milan: 2019 ICC Odds, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Lintao Zhang/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Manchester United could be crowned 2019 International Champions Cup winners if they beat AC Milan by a big enough margin at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday.

The Red Devils have won all of their five pre-season matches this summer, while the Rossoneri are struggling for a result after losing 1-0 in both of their two friendly games.

United won 9-8 on penalties after the two teams drew 1-1 in the 2018 ICC tournament, though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping for victory now he's at the helm.

The two European giants have three wins apiece over one another from their six competitive meetings, but their form this summer suggests United hold the edge.

Date: Saturday, August 3

Time: 5:36 p.m. BST/12:36 p.m. ET

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales

Live Stream: MUTV Online, ESPN Deportes+ (U.S.)

TV Info: MUTV (UK), ESPN2, ESPN Deportes (U.S.)

Odds

Manchester United: 3-4

Draw: 11-4

Milan: 10-3

Via Oddschecker.

Preview

Solskjaer's first pre-season as United manager could come to an ideal end if they manage to clinch the 2019 ICC title. The Red Devils trail leaders Benfica by three points approaching the last batch of fixtures and are the only team who can leapfrog the Portuguese side into top spot.

United trail by three in goal difference, though, meaning they need to beat Milan by four if they are to top the table outright.

The Premier League side could also win if they finish level with Benfica on goal difference, but they would need to net at least four on Saturday to take advantage in goals scored (the Portuguese team have scored six goals, United have three).

Prior to Tuesday's 1-0 friendly win over Norwegian club Kristiansund, the Evening Standard illustrated the homegrown theme Solskjaer has promoted in pre-season:

Juan Mata ended that streak by winning and converting a penalty against Kristiansund, but the likes of Mason Greenwood, Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong have made major strides in the senior squad.

United open their Premier League season at home to Chelsea on August 11, and Solskjaer told Sky Sports more business could be completed before the transfer window closes on Thursday:

New Milan coach Marco Giampaolo is still settling into his role after leaving Sampdoria at the end of last season, evidenced by the fact they've lost their only two pre-season games without scoring.

The Rossoneri have played only three fixtures in a rather quiet pre-season, but the new manager has spoken of his desire to prioritise attractive football (h/t Calciomercato):

They restricted Bayern Munich and Benfica to just one goal apiece, but failing to score any of their own was a disappointment.

However, the Rossoneri will hope the signing of 20-year-old forward Rafael Leao from Lille on Thursday will help to bring an end to their issues in front of goal.

OptaJean highlighted the Portuguese as a special talent among youngsters last season:

United are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Milan, but the likes of Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, and Greenwood must find their goalscoring touch if they are to lift this year's ICC title.