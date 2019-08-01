WWE Rumors: Reigns vs. Bryan, Goldberg vs. Ziggler Planned for 2019 SummerSlam

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

With just over one week remaining until SummerSlam, WWE is reportedly planning to add two huge matches to the card.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan and Dolph Ziggler vs. Goldberg are both expected to be announced.

A mystery attacker pushed scaffolding onto Reigns during the closing segment of Tuesday's SmackDown Live when he was about to issue a SummerSlam challenge.

Meanwhile, Ziggler said Tuesday that The Miz will be his opponent at SummerSlam on Aug. 11 in Toronto, but that will apparently be changed.

Over the past few weeks, WWE has teased Bryan making a "career-altering announcement." While Bryan has been prompted to make the announcement on a couple of occasions, he has remained silent instead.

Meltzer reported that Bryan is set to be announced as Reigns' mystery attacker, which will apparently tie into Bryan's announcement and set the stage for a match between two of WWE's top stars at SummerSlam.

Reigns and Bryan have faced each other many times over the years in tag team and singles matches, but their last one-on-one bout came more than four years ago at Fastlane 2015. Things have changed significantly for both Superstars since then, and the dichotomy will be far different now that Bryan is a heel.

As for Ziggler, WWE has been teasing issues between him and some legends for the past few weeks. The most notable occurrence was when Ziggler interrupted a Miz TV segment involving The Miz and Shawn Michaels.

The Showoff laid out HBK with a superkick, which led some to speculate that a Ziggler vs. Michaels match could be in the cards, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

While Ziggler has mentioned Michaels often in his promos, he has also blasted Goldberg for his poor performance during a match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

Meltzer called the Ziggler vs. Miz match announcement a "red herring" to set the stage for Goldberg vs. Ziggler, which would presumably be a squash in Goldberg's favor.

That would seemingly be a good way to allow Goldberg to get redemption, much like The Undertaker did by teaming with Reigns to beat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a strong match at Extreme Rules.

Even if Ziggler vs. Goldberg doesn't officially happen, moving forward with Ziggler vs. The Miz and then having Goldberg and Michaels lay out Ziggler after the match would likely still accomplish the same desired result.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).