Jon Moxley Upset by Jay White for 2nd Straight Loss in NJPW's G1 Climax 29

After suffering his first loss since leaving WWE against Toru Yano on Thursday, Jon Moxley is now on a two-match losing streak. He fell to Jay White on Sunday at Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan, and dropped to 5-2 in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax 29.

Ethan Renner of F4WOnline.com noted White pinned Moxley after connecting with the Bloody Sunday DDT and Blade Runner in a match that saw interference from Gedo, brass knuckles and a low blow.

With 10 points in Block B and two matches remaining, Moxley is still in the lead, but he can ill afford to lose again if he wants to reach the finals. Meanwhile, White is still in the hunt with eight points to his credit, but he needs Moxley to lose at least once more.

There was a great deal of anticipation surrounding a Moxley vs. White match when it was announced that they were in the same block. During Thursday's slate of matches, however, things had to break perfectly for the bout to matter.

While Moxley shockingly lost by count-out when Yano taped him to Shota Umino, White managed to stay alive with a pivotal victory over Taichi.

That set the stage for a huge clash between Moxley and White with plenty hanging in the balance. Both wrestlers needed a win for completely different reasons.

Moxley was looking to avoid a two-match losing streak to prevent other wrestlers from having an opportunity to chase him down, while White required a win to remain in contention.

Aside from the loss to Yano, Moxley entered Sunday's match with a ton of big wins under his belt. He had already defeated Taichi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii, Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito to start the tournament.

White's road wasn't quite so smooth, as he beat Cobb, Takagi and Taichi, but lost to Ishii, Yano and Hirooki Goto.

Although he has had an up-and-down G1 thus far, White had an opportunity to turn everything around with a win over Moxley, and the former IWGP World Heavyweight champion did precisely that.

Moxley will look to return to his winning ways Thursday when he faces Goto in Kanagawa, Japan, while White will take on Juice Robinson that same day.

