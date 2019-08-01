Jose Mourinho Talks Chelsea Transfer Ban: 'I Don't Think It's Any Problem'

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho does not think the club's transfer ban will be "any problem" for them thanks to their wealth of academy talent.

The club is not allowed to register any new players this summer or next January after breaching FIFA regulations in relation to signing young players.

However, Mourinho told Sky Sports News' Gary Cotterill that aside from their inability to replace Eden Hazard following his departure to Real Madrid, Chelsea "have the answers, so I don't think it's any problem for them."

The Portuguese added: "Do you need to buy a young centre-forward? No! And Chelsea were criticised many times with the number of players they had on loan, more than 30 players, 40 players, but now the moment arrived and they have answers like nobody else could have."

Mourinho pointed to Tammy Abraham, who spent last season on loan with Aston Villa, as an attacking option for Chelsea in this campaign:

On the defensive side, he pointed to Kurt Zouma, who returned the club from a loan spell with Everton:

Per Cotterill, he said:

"Chelsea needs a centre-back—Kurt Zouma! You don't need to buy, you don't need to spend. Zouma!

"He's champion of England, he played for Chelsea, played for Stoke in the Premier League, played for Everton in the Premier League, played for France. He's your player, he's on loan, where are you going to buy a better player than him? You already have him."

Mourinho managed the Blues in two spells from 2004 to 2007 and 2013 to 2015. Across those two periods, he won three Premier League titles, three League Cups and the FA Cup.

In his second spell, he handed Zouma his Chelsea debut in 2014, the first of 50 Blues appearances the centre-back made under him.

"I think every manager in the world loves to play kids from the academy," the manager added.

However, Mourinho's time at Stamford Bridge was not known for the number of young players who successfully progressed to the first team.

Romelu Lukaku, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne were all on Chelsea's books when Mourinho took charge in 2013, but all three left the club having found opportunities to be scarce.

Nevertheless, Mourinho is correct that manager Frank Lampard will have plenty of options at his disposal despite being unable to sign anyone this summer.

The Blues had 41 players out on loan last season. While many of them were teenagers, the likes of Zouma and Michy Batshuayi are 24 and 25, respectively, so they are long accustomed to playing first-team football.

With so many players to choose from, Chelsea are perhaps one of the best-equipped clubs to handle a transfer ban, even if Hazard's exit is far from ideal.

If Lampard can successfully integrate them into the first team, this season will be a golden opportunity for the Blues' most talented youngsters to stake a claim in the squad.