Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and MoreAugust 1, 2019
Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and More
Is Seth Rollins cool?
WWE Creative doesn't think so and is working to change that, according to one of the backstage rumors reported this week.
The No. 1 contender to the Universal Championship's coolness is just one of the topics discussed before the company rolls into Toronto for SummerSlam on August 11.
An injured Bobby Lashley and increased screen time for one of the company's hottest titles round out the latest look at what fans can expect in the coming weeks. Dive deeper into those reports, with this examination of the goings-on backstage in wrestling's highest-profile promotion.
Seth Rollins Isn't Cool?
According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE officials are desperately attempting to make Seth Rollins seem cool.
Insert intensely laughing emoji.
The idea that CEO Vince McMahon even thinks he knows what is cool in 2019 is hilarious. That he is trying to force it on Rollins, who would be considered plenty cool on his own if WWE Creative stopped forcing his real-life relationship with Becky Lynch on to television, is proof he is oblivious.
Coffee-drinking, punk rock-listening, Crossfit Jesus Rollins is plenty cool. Instead of shoving angles on him or having Michael Cole and Corey Graves scream on commentary about his role as a locker-room leader, let the guy be himself. Two things will happen: He will get over with audiences as the lead babyface WWE so desperately wants him to be, and he will be perceived as much cooler than he would be otherwise.
The more McMahon keeps his hands in the Rollins character, forcing tired tropes on him, the greater the uphill battle to restore coolness to The Architect.
Bobby Lashley Injury Update
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported Bobby Lashley is expected to return on or around November 2. His injury is undisclosed at this time.
Lashley was last seen in the Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 contender to Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship at SummerSlam on July 15. That bout came on the heels of a strong performance at Extreme Rules, where The All Mighty lost a Falls Count Anywhere match to Braun Strowman.
It is disappointing to hear that Lashley has been sidelined for the next few months, if only because he had strung together a few inspired performances—the best since his return. Halting that momentum not only robs fans of seeing what else Lashley could have done in the weeks following, but it also cools him down and essentially forces him to start anew in November.
Given the lack of main event heels, and with Paul Heyman at the helm of Raw's creative team, the potential is there for a renewed push and the continuation of Lashley's hot streak upon his return. Hopefully he capitalizes on it.
More TV Time for the WWE 24/7 Championship
Meltzer also reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the 24/7 Championship is expected to have an increased presence on WWE TV.
And rightfully so.
The title has been one of the bright spots on television and has done wonders for R-Truth and Drake Maverick, two Superstars who were undercard/opening-match competitors at best before the championship's inception in May.
Now, Maria and Mike Kanellis are in the fray, opening up the storyline possibilities and shining a light on a female performer who has all of the tools to be a major on-screen personality for months to come.
With so much talent spread across two shows but only so much television time to give, the 24/7 Championship presents opportunities to lesser utilized Superstars and the chance to stand out from the rest of the pack.
That it has gotten over is a testament to Truth and Maverick and the creative freedom they have been given.