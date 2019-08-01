Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and More

1 of 3

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE officials are desperately attempting to make Seth Rollins seem cool.

Insert intensely laughing emoji.

The idea that CEO Vince McMahon even thinks he knows what is cool in 2019 is hilarious. That he is trying to force it on Rollins, who would be considered plenty cool on his own if WWE Creative stopped forcing his real-life relationship with Becky Lynch on to television, is proof he is oblivious.

Coffee-drinking, punk rock-listening, Crossfit Jesus Rollins is plenty cool. Instead of shoving angles on him or having Michael Cole and Corey Graves scream on commentary about his role as a locker-room leader, let the guy be himself. Two things will happen: He will get over with audiences as the lead babyface WWE so desperately wants him to be, and he will be perceived as much cooler than he would be otherwise.

The more McMahon keeps his hands in the Rollins character, forcing tired tropes on him, the greater the uphill battle to restore coolness to The Architect.