Zlatan Ibrahimovic: It Makes 'No Sense' for Manchester United to Keep Paul Pogba

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/Getty Images

Los Angeles Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said Manchester United should cash in on Paul Pogba if he wants to leave the club this summer.

Pogba has been linked with a move from the Red Devils throughout pre-season and has said he would be open to a new challenge.

However, with a week left before the transfer window closes, the Frenchman remains a United player.

Ibrahimovic arrived at United in 2016 alongside Pogba before leaving to join the Major League Soccer outfit after 18 months.

Speaking to BBC (h/t Jonathan Meaney of AS), the Swede said he thinks the smart move for the Red Devils would be to sell Pogba:

"I think if he doesn't want to stay, it makes no sense to keep him. You let him go and if he wants to be somewhere else, that is where you let him go to. Use the situation and bring in somebody who wants to stay.

"The dressing is more (about) the players' respecting each other. They're professionals and understand each other's situation. Who worries more is the club and the management. You don't want a player in your club or in your team that doesn't want to stay because then you know he will not give 100 or 200 per cent, or he does that and still doesn't want to stay."

Here is more of what the veteran striker had to say on his ex-team-mate:

Pogba has been linked with a move to former club Juventus, as well as La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Although Pogba divides opinion among the United fanbase, if he was to leave in the final days of the transfer window, his departure would leave a major hole in the team's midfield.

The Frenchman can occasionally go missing in matches, and his defensive work can leave a lot to be desired. However, he can be dangerous when given freedom to advance forward, as Pogba can take on defenders, create chances and score goals.

James Robson of the Evening Standard noted the 26-year-old is developing a decent partnership with Scott McTominay at the hub of the team, too:

Like Pogba, Ibrahimovic is also an enigmatic footballer, and he moved clubs frequently during his distinguished time in European football.

At the moment, he's excelling in Major League Soccer, per Squawka:

United supporters will be keen to see players arrive at Old Trafford before they even consider losing such an important player in Pogba.

According to Simon Stone of BBC Sport, the Red Devils are in talks with Juventus over a possible deal for Paulo Dybala, with Romelu Lukaku heading to the Serie A side as part of the switch. Leicester City defender Harry Maguire also continues to be linked with a switch to United.

With work to do on both of those deals, United are surely in a position where it's too late to sell Pogba, regardless of his own intentions.