Diego Simeone Shuts Down Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo Comparisons

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has moved to downplay comparisons between Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix.

The coach's comments come after Felix himself spoke of his desire to emulate his Portuguese compatriot:

Per Goal's Joe Wright, Simeone said:

"No, I don't think Joao Felix is like Cristiano.

"The reality is that he has a good game to observe. I've enjoyed watching him since he arrived. He has vision and good control going forward, which speaks well for his age and how he plays and how he reads the game.

"We are going to add situations to help him grow and become a better and stronger player in the way everyone thinks he will."

Given Felix and Ronaldo are of the same nationality, comparisons were perhaps inevitable once it became clear the 19-year-old is a superstar in the making.

Felix signed for Los Rojiblancos this summer in a €126 million (£113 million) deal, making him the fourth-most expensive player of all time.

Atleti snapped him up after a breakout season with Benfica, in which he netted 20 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, having made 33 starts.

He's yet to play a competitive fixture for his new side, but he has impressed in pre-season.

The forward bagged a goal and two assists in Atleti's 7-3 win over Real Madrid, and he added another goal and assist as they beat MLS All-Stars on Wednesday:

He's a skilful and versatile operator with plenty of pace, and he's comfortable creating or taking chances.

Comparing him with the Juventus star isn't particularly helpful, though.

It will only pile more pressure on his young shoulders, and his enormous price tag will already be a heavy burden to bear.