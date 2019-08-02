Updated WWE SummerSlam 2019 Match Card and Early Predictions

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

SummerSlam is the second biggest pay-per-view of the year for WWE, but the 2019 edition already boasts a card full of the top talent in the company.

While the build to the show has been lackluster at best and many of the matches have been seen before, the WWE Universe can’t help but get excited for what should be one of the wildest nights in wrestling this year.

Here is the SummerSlam match card announced so far and predictions for every bout.

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler

Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair

*Winners italicized.

Rumors Surrounding Goldberg and Roman Reigns

The rumor mill is churning with just a week before the big show, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton) is reporting WWE is planning to add two huge matches to the card.

Not only is WWE creative planning to revel Daniel Bryan as the man who was behind the poorly executed attack on Roman Reigns during SmackDown, but officials are also booking Goldberg to take the place of The Miz in the bout against Dolph Ziggler.

The idea of Reigns vs. Bryan in a singles match is good news for fans of both men. It would be a marquee addition to the card and also bring Bryan back into singles competition where he belongs. While the tag team with Rowan was entertaining and successful, Bryan is a former world champion and one of the biggest stars in the company.

As for the potential match between Goldberg and Ziggler, it’s smart booking and an ideal addition to the SummerSlam card. The former WCW champion is looking for redemption after his lackluster performance against Undertaker, and who better to ensure a stellar matchup than a workhorse like Ziggler?

If both rumored matches come to fruition, SummerSlam will be stacked.

The Fiend Makes In-Ring Debut

There are many reasons why fans should be excited for SummerSlam, but the in-ring debut of Bray Wyatt’s alter ego is at the top of the list. The Fiend will finally be unleashed on the world and the locker room should be scared.

After sending messages to his opponent Finn Balor in the form of both physical and mental attacks, as well as a brutal beatdown of Mick Foley, The Fiend has made his presence felt already.

It’s time for Wyatt to show why he is one of the best hoss fighters in the world.

Balor is reportedly leaving WWE for several months, which means the bout against The Fiend should be a glorified squash match. If WWE Creative wants to ensure Wyatt’s alter ego comes off as dominant, he should earn a lopsided victory at the SummerSlam PPV.

