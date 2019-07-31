Joao Felix, Atletico Madrid Cruise Past MLS All-Stars in 2019 MLS All-Star Game

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

For the fourth straight year, the MLS All-Stars have failed to defeat a top-flight European club.

Marcos Llorente scored in the 43rd minute, Joao Felix added another in the 85th minute and Diego Costa topped things off in extra time as Atletico Madrid earned a 3-0 win over the MLS All-Stars in the 2019 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday at Orlando City Stadium.

The MLS All-Star team consistently struggled to find any holes in the Atletico Madrid defense. It was an example of a team's cohesion overwhelming an All-Star team, with Atletico acting as the aggressors throughout.

The MLS All-Stars finished with just 10 shots to Atletico Madrid's 19. The La Liga club had eight of their shots on goal, compared to two for MLS—despite the All-Stars holding possession for 59 percent of the match.

Antonio Adan held things down in net on the few times he was tested.

Llorente broke a stalemate that lasted almost the entire first half, taking a through ball from Rodrigo Riquelme and sending a shot from the center of the box into the net. Atletico continued to dominate throughout the second half as MLS failed to find any legitimate goal opportunities. MLS consistently worked the ball methodically, only for its attack to get snuffed.

With the game essentially in hand, Atletico poured things on with goals from Felix and Costa late. Felix sent a shot rocketing from outside the box to make things 2-0 in the 85th minutes and then assisted Costa on his finish to seal the deal in the third minute of extra time.

After back-to-back wins over Bayern Munich (2014) and Tottenham Hotspur (2015), the MLS has struggled to field a team to take down one of Europe's best. Arsenal took the All-Stars down in 2016, while Real Madrid (2017) and Juventus (2018) got things done in penalty shots each of the last two years.

This is the first time the MLS All-Stars were shut out in this event since Manchester United hung a 4-0 spot on them in 2011. This ties the second-most lopsided loss of the MLS vs. Europe format.