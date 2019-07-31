Braun Strowman Says He Will Main-Event WWE WrestleMania, Reveals Dream Opponent

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Braun Strowman dreams of someday main-eventing WrestleMania and already has an opponent in mind.

"I will main-event WrestleMania," Strowman said, per Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. "Hopefully more than once on my way to a Hall of Fame career...I'll start with a main event against Drew McIntyre. And I'll tell you who will win: me."

Strowman's last two WrestleMania moments were comedy-based. He defeated The Bar with a 10-year-old child to win the Raw Tag Team championships at WrestleMania 34 and was involved in a feud with SNL cast members Michael Che and Colin Jost on his way to winning the 2019 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35.

In the future, Strowman says he wants to be a champion, but his role does not necessarily require one now.

"But it's not a necessity right now," Strowman said. "I don't need something to boost my character. I get some of the biggest reactions out of anyone just walking out because of my sheer size and ability.

"It would be cool right now, but I'm here for the long haul and I have many, many more years of WWE in me. There's plenty of time."

McIntyre-Strowman would be one of the biggest WrestleMania main events in terms of sheer size in history. Strowman is listed at 6'8" and 340 pounds, while McIntyre is 6'5" and 265 pounds. Both are among the strongest workers (and people) on the roster.

McIntyre and Strowman were both aligned and at odds at points late last year and into early 2019, but they have not had a one-on-one feud.