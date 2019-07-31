The Rock Explains Why Drew McIntyre Is WWE's Next Big Superstar

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Drew McIntyre has spent most of his main roster run being an overqualified lackey for Shane McMahon, but he seems to have found a fan in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The wrestler-turned-international movie star spoke to TMZ Sports, highlighting McIntyre as a guy he thinks has potential to be a face of the company.

"A lot of guys are working very hard. I spent a lot of time with Roman (Reigns), spent the past week with him and we were talking about everybody who has potential," The Rock said. "Personally, I like Drew McIntyre—I think he's got a great look and great build. And especially as he continues to hone in on his craft and connect with the audience, which is always the most important thing. That's it."

McIntyre has spent much of 2019 feuding with Reigns, the cousin of The Rock, so it would make sense he would have some familiarity.

The Rock's assessment is also just spot on. McIntyre is massive, a good talker, excellent inside the ring and provides a menacing presence that should make him one of the company's top heels for years to come. NXT showed how to use him correctly; all WWE has to do is follow the blueprint, and he should be an even more prominent fixture than he is right now.

WWE seems intent on pushing McMahon as the 2019 version of Vince McMahon but without the comeuppance. It's possible Kevin Owens will finally put the nail in the Shane coffin at SummerSlam and allow McIntyre to shine on his own.

Until he does, McIntyre's potential will remain limited.