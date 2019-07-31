WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from July 31

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from July 31August 1, 2019
The July 31 episode of NXT continued the brand's build to TakeOver: Toronto with a main event pitting two of the top contenders to Velveteen Dream's North American Championship against each other as Roderick Strong battled Pete Dunne.
That match headlined a show that saw the latest in the rivalry between Mia Yim and women's champion Shayna Baszler, the second semifinal match in the Breakout Tournament and the return of an injured Superstar.
Dive deeper into Wednesday's broadcast with this recap of the WWE Network broadcast.
Tyler Breeze vs. Jaxson Ryker
Tyler Breeze returned to the squared circle this week, battling The Forgotten Sons' Jaxson Ryker in singles competition. The imposing Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake accompanied Ryker to the squared circle, putting Prince Pretty at a numbers disadvantage.
Ryker used his strength and tenacity to take the fight to Breeze early but the popular Canadian fought from underneath and scored the pinfall victory with a rollup.
A three-on-one beatdown ensued after the bell until Fandango made his long-awaited return and fought the heels off to a thunderous ovation.
Result
Breeze defeated Ryker
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was more angle that match and that angle was red-hot, thanks to the return of a Superstar we have not seen in quite some time.
Fandango looked fantastic, motivated to get physical in an actual angle for the first time in over a year.
The question is whether or not this leads to a new chapter in the Breezango team, renewed edge or a complete split. The reunion offers numerous potential directions and that is the sign of a engaging and compelling story.
NXT Breakout Tournament Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Bronson Reed
The second semifinal match in the Breakout Tournament saw Bronson Reed battle Cameron Grimes.
Grimes grounded Reed early with a front face lock, trying to keep the big man down. He controlled the pace of the bout but Grimes answered later with a running senton.
An exchange of strong-style strikes ensued, one knocking Grimes into the ropes. As Reed hit those same ropes, looking for the knockout shot, Grimes recovered and delivered his leaping double stomp to the chest for the pinfall victory.
Result
Grimes defeated Reed
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a physical, hard-hitting match that had elements of strong style to it but also enough storytelling to keep fans invested.
Reed's raw athleticism for a man of his size is impressive and Grimes' ferocious approach to in-ring action is compelling, to say the least.
There will be some who insist Reed should have gone over to create the big vs. little match in the finals against Jordan Myles but in this instance, based on overall performance, it feels like NXT got this one right.
Shayna Baszler Addresses the NXT Universe
NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler took to the squared circle, just over a week away from her title defense against Mia Yim, for an address of the fans.
The Queen of Spades said Yim is already at a disadvantage because the August 10 match isn't taking place in a back alley or the street. She landed a verbal blow, stating, "street rats don't survive very long in my world."
Yim made her way to the arena and asked where Baszler's friends are, acknowledging that she had something to do with their unfortunate attacks in recent weeks. Yim responded to Baszler's insult, promising "this street rat is gonna be bringing a fight that you can't train for..."
Baszler left the ring, grasping her title, as the segment came to an end.
Grade
A
Analysis
This is the age-old story of the overconfident champion underestimating the underdog challenger. Apropos because the match takes place on the weekend of an event that once saw Bret Hart overcome the unabashed arrogance of Mr. Perfect to defeat him for the intercontinental title.
Baszler was excellent here and Yim more than held her own against the measuring stick of the division.
Their match, though not the most hyped on the card, may prove the biggest surprise come August 10.
Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong
Two of the three men involved in TakeOver: Toronto's North American Championship match squared off in this week's main event as Pete Dunne battled Roderick Strong.
The Bruiserweight manipulated the joints of the Messiah of the Backbreaker, leaving Strong writhing in pain as he clutched his fingers. Strong grounded Dunne and worked him over but his control over the pace of the bout came to a rather quick end as Dunne unloaded with some kicks about the calves.
Strong looked for a superplex but his opponent dropped him face-first from the top rope and delivered a missile dropkick.
A penalty kick earned Dunne a two count. A powerbomb nearly put Strong away.
Exhaustion setting in, Strong rolled to the floor seeking to create some separation. Dunne tried for a springboard moonsault but the enforcer of Undisputed Era caught him and brought him back inside the squared circle for a near-fall. He scored another strong two-count as frustration overwhelmed him.
Dunne tried for the Bitter End but Strong escaped. An exchange of punishing strikes gave way to another climb up the ropes and another stop by the heel. Strong caught Dunne, though, and the action returned to the mat.
Despite an arm wracked with pain, Strong escaped another attempt at The Bitter End and applied the Strong Hold. Dunne fought out and snapped his opponent's fingers. Strong tapped as the former United Kingdom champion pulled on his digits, bringing the physical battle to a close.
After the match, Velveteen Dream teased a sneak attack on Dunne but soon found himself caught between his TakeOver opponents. Dunne manipulated his fingers and dropped the charismatic titleholder with The Bitter End, standing tall to close out the show.
Result
Dunne defeated Strong
Grade
A+
Analysis
Dunne and Strong are simply incapable of having a bad match.
Their styles mesh so well, and their physicality is so engaging that they are able to tell any story they want without adversely affecting the integrity of the match. Here, Strong fought through a clearly injured left shoulder to stick around but ultimately fell to the sickening finger breaking of the relentless Brit.
The post-match angle, with Dunne continuing to build momentum via downing Dream, was wrestling 101 but worked in this context because it gives the impression that he is unstoppable and stacks the odds against the other two.