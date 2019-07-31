WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from July 31

1 of 4

Tyler Breeze returned to the squared circle this week, battling The Forgotten Sons' Jaxson Ryker in singles competition. The imposing Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake accompanied Ryker to the squared circle, putting Prince Pretty at a numbers disadvantage.

Ryker used his strength and tenacity to take the fight to Breeze early but the popular Canadian fought from underneath and scored the pinfall victory with a rollup.

A three-on-one beatdown ensued after the bell until Fandango made his long-awaited return and fought the heels off to a thunderous ovation.

Result

Breeze defeated Ryker

Grade

B+

Analysis

This was more angle that match and that angle was red-hot, thanks to the return of a Superstar we have not seen in quite some time.

Fandango looked fantastic, motivated to get physical in an actual angle for the first time in over a year.

The question is whether or not this leads to a new chapter in the Breezango team, renewed edge or a complete split. The reunion offers numerous potential directions and that is the sign of a engaging and compelling story.