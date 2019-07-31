Liverpool's Harvey Elliott 'Truly Sorry' for Video Appearing to Mock Harry Kane

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

New Liverpool signing Harvey Elliott has apologised after a video surfaced online of him appearing to mock Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The video was originally recorded on Snapchat earlier this summer. It shows Elliott alongside a friend seemingly performing an offensive impression of Kane while watching the UEFA Champions League final between Tottenham and winners Liverpool, per the Mirror's Aaron Flanagan.

The teenager posted an apology via an Instagram story, which read:

"I would just like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused on the back of a video of me currently circulating on the internet. The video was taken whilst messing around with friends in a private environment and was not directed at any individual but I realise that my actions were both immature and senseless.

"I would like to stress that the contents of the video do not represent who I am as a person or how I've been brought up, and I am truly sorry."

Elliott, 16, is the youngest player to have played in the Premier League and recently joined Liverpool from Fulham following the Cottagers' relegation from the top flight.

Elliott made his Liverpool debut as a late substitute in Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Napoli, but he made more of an impression with his 27-minute cameo during the 3-1 win over Lyon on Wednesday.

Cam Ramsey of the Fulhamish Podcast recently appeared on Love Sport Radio and gave a less-than-savoury review of the recently departed youngster:

Elliott broke the Premier League record as its youngest player last season when he came on against Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 5, aged 16 years and 30 days old.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to LFCTV (h/t David Lynch of the Evening Standard) after Wednesday's win over Lyon and was full of praise for his new addition's performance.

The tactician said: "You can see [in] each of them the unbelievable talent sleeping inside, it's really nice. Being this age, you cannot be as experienced as the others but you can be more cheeky than the others. You saw that in a few moments, especially from Harvey, he's obviously not bothered who runs around him."

Journalists Jack Lusby and Steve Bates joined in the plaudits:

Liverpool have signed an apparent star in the making, but with the new generation of top talent come new risks of the modern-day player.

The Reds face Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on Sunday for the 2019 Community Shield, hoping to get an early edge over the Premier League champions in their bid for domestic success this season.