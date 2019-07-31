Roman Reigns on Future, Dolph Ziggler vs. Miz at SummerSlam, More in WWE Roundup

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Reigns Talks Future as Full-Time Wrestler

With Hobbs & Shaw set to debut at theaters Friday, Roman Reigns spoke with TMZ Sports about the movie and his WWE future Tuesday.

Reigns has a role in the film, which stars his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. It marks Reigns' first major foray into Hollywood, and he noted that he enjoyed doing some acting.

Due to the success of wrestlers like The Rock, John Cena and Batista in Hollywood, there have inevitably been questions about Reigns potentially following into their footsteps. While Reigns has not closed the door in a future in acting, he has no plans on slowing down in WWE any time soon:

"Well, I mean, I just gotta go based off my health and how I feel. I'm still a young man, I'm 34, I still have a few more years in me, of just being, I think at the prime of my athletic career, so if I can handle it in the ring, I'm willing to do it. I think I can hold this schedule for at least 5 more years of being full-time, but eventually it's gonna have to be time to rest my body."

The Big Dog feels he can remain a full-time competitor until he gets close to his 40th birthday, but there is no telling what the future holds for him beyond that.

Reigns has the feel of a WWE lifer like The Rock and Cena in terms of continuing to come back even after his full-time wrestling career is over. Even in a part-time role, Reigns could be a big asset to WWE down the line due to his popularity and name recognition.

In fact, Reigns could become a bigger star as a part-time wrestler than a full-time performer since it will give fans an opportunity to miss him.

Reigns is already one of the most accomplished stars in WWE history, and if he can maintain his current level for five more years, he figures to be in rarefied air.

Ziggler vs. Miz SummerSlam Update

Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz was announced for SummerSlam on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live, but the match reportedly may not happen.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri), the bout will not take place, and announcing it was merely a "red herring" on WWE's part. Meltzer had reported prior to the match announcement that Ziggler would not be facing The Miz nor Shawn Michaels at SummerSlam despite his recent run-ins with them.

On the SmackDown following Raw Reunion, Miz had HBK on as a guest for Miz TV. Ziggler interrupted and rand down both Miz and Michaels, and he expressed his belief that it was embarrassing to see legends like Michaels attempting to hang on past their prime.

It broke down into a brawl and Ziggler laid Michaels out with a superkick. Since then, Ziggler has talked trash about HBK and other legends, including Goldberg.

Based on how often Ziggler has mentioned Goldberg in recent weeks, there has been some speculation that Goldberg could be The Showoff's opponent at SummerSlam. Goldberg last wrestled at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, and the match was a disaster, so Goldberg may like to redeem himself, much like The Undertaker did at Extreme Rules.

The best option from WWE's perspective may be to have legends like Michaels and Goldberg accompany Miz to the ring for his match with Ziggler. Then, after the match, the legends can hit their finishers on Ziggler and give the fans a memorable moment.

Jericho Match Announced for AEW on TNT Debut

Following Tuesday's announcement that Cody will face Sammy Guevara in the first match on the debut episode of AEW's weekly television show on TNT on Oct. 2, another huge match was revealed Wednesday.

AEW announced that Kenny Omega and The Young Buck will team up to face Chris Jericho and two mystery partners in a six-man tag team match on the Oct. 2 show in Washington, D.C.

Setting a strong tone on TNT is of the utmost importance, and that match has a chance to steal the show and captivate viewers due to the talent involved.

By not announcing Jericho's partners, AEW has created some intrigue with regard to who might show up. His partners could be two debuting stars, or they could merely be wrestlers who are already on the roster and would benefit from teaming with him.

The most obvious candidates are Pentagon and Fenix since they are currently embroiled in a feud with The Young Bucks and will face them at All Out.

Meanwhile, Jericho is focused on his match against Adam "Hangman" Page at All Out since the winner will be crowned the first-ever AEW World champion.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).