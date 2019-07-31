Arsenal Beat Angers on Penalties Following 1-1 Draw in Pre-Season Friendly

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/Getty Images

Arsenal beat Angers 4-3 on penalties after they came from behind to draw 1-1 at the Stade Raymond-Kopa on Wednesday.

Angers took a surprise lead at their home stadium and went ahead through Farid El Melali, who took the ball around Emiliano Martinez before finishing past the Arsenal stopper with aplomb.

Reiss Nelson supplied the equaliser for Arsenal not long after half-time and netted his first pre-season goal from close range to spare the Gunners' blushes.

Former Arsenal midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide saw his decisive effort saved during the shootout to decide the fixture.

What's Next?

Arsenal travel to the Camp Nou to face Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday, while Angers will focus all their attention on the Ligue 1 season opener against Bordeaux on Saturday, August 10.