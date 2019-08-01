NBA Trade Rumors: Buzz on Andre Iguodala and Myles Turner

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

The NBA trade market has gone quiet as the calendar turns to August. Most teams have their rosters fleshed out, or are sizing up free agents for their final spots. In a summer that saw so many players swap teams, including several of the league's best, it's a time to focus on strategy, tactics and let players get acquainted with each other on the hardwood.



Some teams are no doubt still looking to gain an edge over the competition by striking a deal, but the players rumored to be available come with a high asking price.





Andre Iguodala

Eric Gay/Associated Press

In most cases, 36-year-old swingmen who have been coming off the bench for a few years don't tend to be highly coveted. Andre Iguodala is different.

He's been a crucial role player for three championship-winning Golden State Warriors teams, is regarded as a great locker room presence and is a fine defender. The Warriors traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies in July, putting Iguodala on a rebuilding team that will have to scratch and claw for a playoff spot.

Iggy can still contribute to a contender, but Memphis is holding onto him tight. How tight? Well, The Athletic's Kelly Iko notes the Houston Rockets have tried to get trade talks going, but to no avail:

"The Problem: What is Houston Willing to give up for him? We know Memphis is holding out for first-round compensation. It could easily buy out his contract and allow him to join on with a contender, but it hasn't done so. The Rockets have explored sign-and-trade options with their free agents -- notably Iman Shumpert and Nene -- but so far haven't been able to get the wheels turning."

Iguodala is a coveted veteran, but if Houston can't gain any traction with sign-and-trade options or future picks, Iguodala could very well start the season on the Grizzlies. Iman Shumpert, 29, and Nene, 36, are both little-used veterans, so they don't offer much to other teams. Memphis would surely rather have Iguodala's intangibles if teams are offering other veterans in return, unless a significant amount of draft compensation is also thrown in.

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly keen on Iguodala and are holding their final roster spot for him, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, but it seems doubtful he will fall into their laps if other teams are struggling to pry Iguodala from Memphis by offering something in a trade.





Myles Turner

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Myles Turner is one of the most intriguing young big men in the league. The 23-year-old center is entering is fifth season with the Indiana Pacers, and has improved each and every year he's been in the league. Last year, he led the league in blocks, swatting 2.7 shots per game.

Teams around the league are banging on the Pacers door, hoping to acquire the center with All-Star potential. However, as SNY.TV's Ian Begley reports, Indiana isn't going to give him up for cheap:

"Teams inquired with Indiana about Myles Turner both before and after the NBA Draft, sources confirmed. It's unclear if their talks with the Pacers about Turner gained any significant traction. But multiple teams that had conversations with the Pacers about Turner came away with the impression that it would take an incredibly significant offer to land him, per SNY sources."

Rob Ferguson/Associated Press

Turner is only even rumored to be tradeable because the Pacers have another 23-year-old center with great potential, Domantas Sabonis. The fourth-year pro did very well coming off the bench last year, averaging 14.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Both those numbers are better than what Turner put up in the same categories, despite Sabonis playing roughly four fewer minutes per game (24.8 minutes to Turner's 28.6 minutes).



Having two good young centers is a luxury for the Pacers. The two didn't share the floor much last year, so other teams don't really get a break in the paint when one is subbed out for the other. Turner brings more on the defensive end, while Sabonis is a better scorer.

The Pacers are loathe to trade Turner now because they want to experiment with more of a twin-tower approach this year.

“The big thing is the change of four starters, and the fact that they are going to play Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis together at the same time,” Pacers broadcaster Mark Boyle told TheLines' Chris Sheridan.

Turner has developed a nifty three-point shot, sinking 38.8 percent from beyond the arc last year. If he develops that, it could provide necessary spacing on offense. On the other end, Sabonis will have to defend quicker players with Turner guarding the basket. It's an experiment worth trying, but if it ends up being untenable in the long run, look for the Pacers to field plenty of trade calls.