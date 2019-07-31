Roberto Firmino, Liverpool Beat Lyon 3-1 in Pre-Season Tune-Up Match

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Liverpool beat Lyon 3-1 on Wednesday to end a streak of four pre-season games without a victory, with a little more than one week until the Premier League season gets underway.

Star goalkeeper Alisson Becker conceded an early penalty to Memphis Depay, but Roberto Firmino equalised before a Joachim Andersen own-goal saw Jurgen Klopp's side lead at the break.

Harry Wilson started for Liverpool and scored a remarkable long-range effort to complete the comeback and put the result to bed, while 16-year-old Harvey Elliott came on for his Liverpool debut.

Alisson returned to Klopp's XI for the first time this pre-season after an extended holiday following Brazil's victorious 2019 Copa America campaign, and the cobwebs looked evident early on.

The Selecao stopper made a mighty mess of what should have been a routine collection, giving away a penalty for his pull on Moussa Dembele in the aftermath (U.S. only):

Former Manchester United forward Depay stepped up against his old rivals and converted from the spot to set Lyon on course for a home win.

The French outfit looked extremely confident early on, and the Liverpool Echo's Kristian Walsh likened the Reds' underwhelming performance to something out of a film:

The Merseyside visitors acclimated eventually and began to turn the pressure in front of goal, and electric Xherdan Shaqiri made a big enough nuisance of himself to help force the equaliser.

His pressure in the Lyon box saw the ball fall to Firmino with his back to goal, but the Brazilian made no mistake with his quick spin and shot to level (U.S. only):

Lyon capitulated further and fell behind for the first time minutes later when Andersen comically whacked the ball into his own net.

Ki-Jana Hoever's cross into the box looked harmless enough, but Andersen's body position proved all wrong as his clearance diverted to make it 2-1 to the guests.

Lyon manager Sylvinho boasts a lot of talent in his squad, but any hopes of a comeback looked to have been ruled out after Wilson stepped in the 53rd minute with a hellacious effort, via beIN Sports (U.S. only):

Bobby Duncan, 18, fed fellow youngster Wilson, 22, to set up a goal his manager will have been most proud of ahead of a potential run in the first team this season.

Substitute Lyon stopper Ciprian Tatarusanu had no chance of stopping the attempt lasering into his top-right corner.

Teenager Elliott also impressed on debut for Liverpool and showed great pace in attack for Klopp's side, posing a problem for the Lyon defence on several occasions.

The result will come as a relief for Liverpool, who will know that while pre-season games don't have a great bearing on the campaign itself, it never hurts to boost morale with a winning scoreline.

The upcoming Community Shield clash against City will be a much greater test of Liverpool's ability as they enter the 2019-20 campaign with hopes sky high for what could be.

What's Next?

Liverpool can win their first trophy of the season when they face Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, while Lyon face Bournemouth Saturday in their last pre-season fixture before the Ligue 1 campaign begins.