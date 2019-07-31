Falcons OT Kaleb McGary to Undergo Heart Surgery; Return Timetable Unclear

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive tackle Kaleb McGary will undergo a cardiac ablation procedure, the team announced Wednesday.

The Falcons don't yet have a timetable for when McGary will be able to return. They should have a more clear picture once the procedure is completed.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the 2019 first-round pick missed two months when he had a similar procedure at Washington.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn told reporters Tuesday that McGary had to leave practice because he was feeling ill.

McGary is the second first-year tackle to be sidelined this offseason. Cincinnati Bengals rookie Jonah Williams had shoulder surgery in June, with the team confirming he could potentially miss the entire 2019 season.

Quinn spoke highly of McGary's performance in training camp last Saturday.

"I thought [he is] really pushing [starting right tackle Ty Sambrailo] in a close fight and a close battle," Quinn said, per Will McFadden of the team's official site. "All of the things that go on in the first install he was able to handle very well, and that's a testament to the work he put in over the summer to get right and get ready ... I'm encouraged where he's at, and I think he's gaining momentum and trust in what he's doing."

The Falcons selected McGary in the hope he could help an offensive line that ranked 24th in adjusted line yards and 14th in adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders.

Now, it appears he'll be unavailable when Atlanta opens the regular season Sept. 8 against the Minnesota Vikings.