Christian Pulisic Scores Twice as Chelsea Beat FC Salzburg in Friendly

KRUGFOTO/Getty Images

Chelsea defeated Red Bull Salzburg 5-3 in their penultimate friendly of pre-season Wednesday at Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.

Christian Pulisic scored twice, helping the club secure its fourth win this summer. They were his first two goals since officially heading to Stamford Bridge earlier in July.

Pulisic also played a role in a third goal as he was fouled in the 18-yard box in the 22nd minute to set up Ross Barkley's penalty.

For both of his goals, Pulisic used his pace to get in behind the Salzburg back line.

On the first, Pedro hit him in stride perfectly and he composed himself before firing a right-footed shot between the legs of Salzburg defender Marin Pongracic and to the bottom left corner.

Eight minutes later, it was Barkley's turn to find Pulisic with an expertly placed pass. The 20-year-old American left goalkeeper Cican Stankovic with no chance as he calmly side-footed the ball into the back of the net.

As a result of the short-term mindset adopted by owner Roman Abramovich, Chelsea have let a few skilled players go before they really had an opportunity to prove themselves, only to watch those players thrive in new surroundings. Mohamed Salah, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne are the most notable examples.

That trend may be reversing, in part due to Chelsea's transfer ban. Without the ability to sign new players, the club will have to turn to its younger stars.

Pulisic made a case Wednesday why he can help the Blues fill the Eden Hazard-sized hole in their lineup.

Pedro will be a candidate to play on the left as well, and he delivered the most eye-catching of the friendly's eight goals. The Spanish winger converted a modified scorpion kick on the run in the 57th minute. If preseason goals are eligible for the Puskas Award, then Pedro might end up as a finalist.

Barkley assisted on the goal, adding to an excellent performance Wednesday from the midfielder.

In general, Barkley has yet to establish himself as a key player for Chelsea in the way he operated with Everton. Should manager Frank Lampard help the 25-year-old rediscover his old form, it would be the kind of thing the Blues need in order to mount a top-four challenge.

Although Chelsea gave up a pair of late goals to make this match closer than it really was, the result will have supporters enthusiastic for the club's attacking potential in 2019-20.

The Blues have one more friendly Saturday away to Borussia Monchengladbach before they open the Premier League season on August 11 against Manchester United.