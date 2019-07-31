Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan Among FIFA's 'The Best' Women's Player Shortlist

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The USWNT's Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan are among the 12 nominees for FIFA's "The Best" women's player award.

Rapinoe and Morgan are included alongside World Cup-winning USA team-mates Julie Ertz and Rose Lavelle:

FIFA's 2019 "The Best" ceremony will be held on September 23 in Milan.

