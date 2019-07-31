Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan Among FIFA's 'The Best' Women's Player Shortlist

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2019

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates scoring the first goal from the penalty spot with Alex Morgan during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The USWNT's Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan are among the 12 nominees for FIFA's "The Best" women's player award.

Rapinoe and Morgan are included alongside World Cup-winning USA team-mates Julie Ertz and Rose Lavelle:

FIFA's 2019 "The Best" ceremony will be held on September 23 in Milan.

                                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

