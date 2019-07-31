Cowboys' Travis Frederick 'A Little Jealous' Ezekiel Elliott Is in Cabo

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick joked Tuesday that he is envious of teammate Ezekiel Elliott, who is training on his own in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, while holding out from training camp.

According to Jori Epstein of USA Today, Frederick insisted there were no hard feelings on his part with regard to Elliott not being present at camp in Oxnard, California:

"Not at all. I'm a little jealous that he's in Cabo. You saw what happened last time he went to Cabo. He came back and he was really ready to go, in really great shape. I've been to where he goes in Cabo. He's got a heck of a setup there, so I'm certainly not worried about him being in any bad shape when he comes back."

During his six-game suspension in 2017, Elliott trained in Cabo and seemed to be in peak physical condition when he returned to action.

Frederick noted that he and the rest of Elliott's Cowboys teammates "obviously" want him at camp as soon as possible but added, "I certainly understand the business aspect of it."

Elliott is set to make $3.85 million in 2019 before his salary jumps to $9.10 million in 2020 after Dallas exercised the fifth-year option in his contract.

Since the Cowboys selected Elliott with the No. 4 pick in the 2016 draft, he has far outplayed his rookie contract. In three seasons (just 40 games), he is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro.

He rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns as a rookie, and he has become an even better all-around player since then. Last season, Elliott led the NFL in carries (304) and rushing yardage (1,434). Although he only rushed for six touchdowns, he set new career marks as a receiver with 77 catches for 567 yards and three touchdowns.

Elliott is obviously a massive part of Dallas' offense, and with a four-time Pro Bowler in Frederick back in the fold after missing all of 2018 with Guillain-Barre syndrome, Zeke has a chance to be even more dominant if and when he returns to the team.