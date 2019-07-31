Moussa Dembele 'Will Not Go Anywhere,' Says Lyon Manager Sylvinho

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Reported Manchester United target Moussa Dembele "will not go anywhere" during the current transfer window, according to Lyon manager Sylvinho.

The Red Devils have previously been in contact with the 23-year-old's representatives over potentially bringing him to Old Trafford, according to Julien Maynard of Telefoot:

Sylvinho, though, has now made it clear that Dembele will not leave the Groupama Stadium, per L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News):

It is hardly surprising Lyon are not prepared to let Dembele go. He only joined the Ligue 1 club from Celtic last August and netted 15 goals in his debut season in the French top flight.

United are not the only club who have been linked with the youngster this summer. Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona were also reported to have enquired about the former Fulham forward, per L'Equipe (h/t Sport Witness).

The quality of the clubs linked with Dembele is an indication of just how highly rated he is, and Lyon are likely eager to keep him for at least one more season.

After finishing third in Ligue 1 last term, Lyon are able to offer the France youth international UEFA Champions League football again next season, a key factor in the club's favour.

Dembele also has a contract with the French club that runs to 2023, so Lyon have no need to cash in on him just yet.

Should he enjoy another prolific campaign in 2019-20, there are likely to be similarly high-profile clubs interested again next summer.