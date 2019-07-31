Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hopeful of New Signings Amid Paulo Dybala Rumours

David Lidstrom/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Manchester United are "working on one or two cases" in the transfer market they hope to get completed before the window shuts on August 8.

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has emerged as a potential target in recent days, with Romelu Lukaku reportedly set to move in the other direction:

Speaking after United's 1-0 pre-season friendly victory over Kristiansund on Tuesday, Solskjaer would not be drawn on specific cases, but he hinted at further moves in the transfer market before the start of the new season, per Jack Sear of Goal:

"I'm not here to talk about any rumours or speculation about other team's players. But, of course, we're working on one or two cases, as I've said before. There's another 10 days before we start the league and hopefully we can announce a fresh face or two."

Dybala, 25, had a difficult season in 2018-19 while in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He netted only five goals in Serie A in 30 appearances, but the season before he scored 22 times in the Italian top flight, and he would be an exciting signing for United.

The Red Devils have added Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to their squad so far this summer.

Both are top prospects, but they will not solve all United's multitude of problems, and nor will Dybala.

The defence is one of the most pressing concerns Solskjaer has to fix after United conceded 54 times in the Premier League last season while finishing sixth.

Wan-Bissaka will help tighten the back line to some extent, but a new centre-back is surely necessary before United start their new campaign against Chelsea on August 11, especially as Eric Bailly has picked up a severe injury in pre-season:

Harry Maguire has been consistently linked to United for some time now, but Leicester City are driving a hard bargain for the Englishman:

If United do not bring in a new central defender before the transfer window closes, Solskjaer will have to rely on his current crop, which includes Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe.