Paul Pogba 'Would Be Fantastic' at Real Madrid, Says Raphael Varane

Trond Tandberg/Getty Images

Raphael Varane has said Paul Pogba "would be fantastic" for any club, including Real Madrid, but he added he has faith in the current Los Blancos squad.

Manchester United midfielder Pogba is "the one signing that [manager Zinedine] Zidane has expressly asked club president Florentino Perez to make," according to Mario Cortegana of AS.

Real's poor pre-season results, which have included a 7-3 drubbing at the hands of Atletico Madrid, have only strengthened the argument that Real need more additions to their squad:

But, while Varane acknowledged Pogba could be a fine addition at the Santiago Bernabeu, he stopped short of suggesting Real need to sign his fellow Frenchman, per Dejan Kalinic of Goal:

"I think we have a team. Pogba is a good player. I know him very well. For any team he would be fantastic. I trust my team-mates. If new players come, we'll see. I trust my team-mates."

Varane added that when the season starts properly, Real will "be ready."

Real have already made numerous major signings this summer. They have spent around €300 million (£275 million) on Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo and Eder Militao.

Notably, none of those players operate in central midfield, a key area Real arguably need to strengthen given Luka Modric is nearing his 34th birthday.

As Varane noted, Pogba, 26, has the talent to make a huge impact at Real and could improve the squad with his incredible mobility, remarkable passing range and intelligence.

However, the former Juventus star has a contract at United that runs to 2021, and were the Manchester giants to sell him they would likely want to at least recoup the £89 million they paid to re-sign him in 2016.

Zidane was challenged on Real's Pogba interest after their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, but he would not be drawn on the issue, per Marca:

"We're here and the players are these ones. You don't have to keep going on about this. Things can change up until August 31. I'm confident in my players. It's true that the matches have started badly, it's true. But we're not going to lose confidence because it's a long season. The Real Madrid fans don't have to be worried, I'm always positive."

Time is running out as the Premier League transfer window closes on August 8, after which United will surely not sell Pogba as they won't be able to replace him.