Niko Kovac Apologises to Pep Guardioala for Leroy Sane 'Confidence' Comment

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac has apologised after being criticised by club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge for saying he was "confident" the German side would sign Manchester City's Leroy Sane.

"I did not like what he said," Rummenigge told ZDF (h/t MailOnline's Will Griffee). "We have a good relationship with Manchester City and our former coach Pep Guardiola. Sane still has a contract there. Neither optimistic nor pessimistic quotes help us in that matter."

Per Goal's Guy Atkinson, Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic toed a similar line and said Rummenigge's comments came because the club advise against discussing players under contract elsewhere.

Kovac had told ZDF: "Our club management is very committed. It is not easy in this day and age, you see, otherwise it would already be sorted. But I am very confident. I assume we can get it [done]."

After being admonished by Rummenigge, Kovac spoke to ZDF again (h/t Atkinson):

"We [Bayern and him] talked about it. Maybe I was too offensive in that interview. I talked to Pep and apologised because of it.

"I would like to apologise to the club, too. I will restrain myself in cases like this in the future."

Per Atkinson, Bayern have been linked with Sane throughout the summer, but the two sides are yet to agree a deal, with City valuing the winger at £90 million (€98 million).

Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

Despite notching an impressive return of 16 goals and 18 assists in all competitions last season, the 23-year-old fell out of favour somewhat over the course of the campaign.

In the Premier League, he made just 21 starts, and only two came against fellow top-six opponents.

In the penultimate game of the campaign, Guardiola brought Sane off the bench against Leicester City, and sports journalist Peter Hall felt the coach's treatment was indicative of an issue he had with the German:

Sane also started the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals on the bench and did the same in both quarter-final legs of the UEFA Champions League with Tottenham Hotspur.

Given he would enjoy a much more prominent role at Bayern, who, like City, can offer virtually guaranteed silverware and Champions League football every season, Sane could be receptive to a move.

He's a valuable asset at the Etihad Stadium and still has two years remaining on his contract, though, so agreeing a deal with City for him won't necessarily be straightforward.