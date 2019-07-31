Anthony Davis: Lakers Win NBA Championship If They Had Signed Kawhi Leonard

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis may have left Purple and Gold fans wondering what could have been following his appearance on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Davis said fans and analysts could have written the Lakers in as champions if they signed Kawhi Leonard this offseason after Kimmel asked him if he was upset the reigning NBA Finals MVP joined the Los Angeles Clippers instead.

It should be noted that Davis was laughing and joking with Kimmel in a light-hearted interview, so this comment wasn't a serious guarantee. The Kentucky product also clarified he would never be upset at another player for getting paid and suggested he is looking forward to the Los Angeles battles to come between the two franchises.

Those battles could very well determine the NBA champion after the Lakers traded for Davis and the Clippers landed Leonard and Paul George this offseason. It is not a stretch to envision Davis and LeBron James leading the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals for a showdown with Leonard and George.

For now, Davis will focus on building additional chemistry with James and helping lead the Lakers to the postseason for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign.

Still, a trio of James, Davis and Leonard would have been nearly impossible to stop.