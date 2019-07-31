Roman Reigns Suddenly Interesting Again and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The July 30 episode of SmackDown Live did not just continue building toward matches already announced for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view spectacular, it added one and laid the groundwork for another, thanks in large part to a quality cliffhanger to close out the broadcast.

Roman Reigns was headed toward Kayla Braxton for an interview in which he was going to issue a challenge for SummerSlam when a forklift carrying heavy material appeared and nearly ran him down, dropping the equipment on him in the process.

The Big Dog escaped injury but it begged the question: who tried to do harm to WWE's top star?

The whodunnit sparked interest in Reigns' character while a superb video package enhanced the feud between WWE champion Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton, and the announcement of Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair in a dream match at SummerSlam elevated the event card.