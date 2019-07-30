Mauricio Pochettino Says Tottenham Should Change His Title Amid Transfer Talk

TF-Images/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino has said he's not responsible for Tottenham Hotspur's transfer business and questions about signings should be directed toward chairman Daniel Levy.

Pochettino seemed to bristle while being questioned about incomings after Spurs beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the 2019 Audi Cup on Tuesday, per the London Evening Standard's Dan Kilpatrick: "The club need to change my [job] title and description, no? My job now is to coach the team. It's not a question for me, it's a question for the club and maybe they need to change my title."

Pochettino's frustration with the pace of Tottenham's transfer business is becoming an all-too familiar pattern. The Argentinian has assured people he will be "happy with the squad that the club are going to provide to me."

Even so, Kilpatrick noted how Spurs have failed to recruit desired targets such as Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon and dynamic Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. He also pointed out how the Lilywhites have yet to squad players like left-back Danny Rose and little-used Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.

These failures go against Pochettino's previous and frequent demands for Spurs "to work in a different way" and "act like a big club," per Kilpatrick.

The 47-year-old's angst is becoming increasingly obvious:

Yet for all Pochettino's misgivings, all is far from doom and gloom for Spurs. Levy has secured the record transfer for Tanguy Ndombele, who joined from Lyon for an initial £53.8 million.

It's ambitious business from a club incurring the cost of an impressive new stadium. Spurs' only other signing so far this summer is winger Jack Clarke, who was sent back on loan to Championship Leeds United.

While not having Clarke for the 2019-20 campaign may frustrate some Spurs fans, the 18-year-old is a gifted young talent. He holds the promise of a bright future, so letting him gain more experience before moving to the top level of English football is a smart move.

Aside from Ndombele, who has so far caught the eye more than once during preseason, Pochettino still has the bones of an impressive squad at his disposal. Tottenham may have struggled to sign players, but Levy has managed to keep key stars on the books, including striker Harry Kane, forwards Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura and midfielder Dele Alli.

This group helped Spurs reach the final of the UEFA Champions League last season. Losing 2-0 to Liverpool meant Pochettino remains without a trophy since taking over in 2014.

Earlier this month, he indicated he may have walked away had Tottenham won Europe's biggest prize. Continued questions about his struggle to win trophies and Spurs' lack of signings are unlikely to improve Pochettino's mood and will only prompt further questions about his future.