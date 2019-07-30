Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury Says He Looks Like 'The Walking Dead' in Madden 20

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2019

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury discusses the upcoming NFL football draft during a news conference, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Associated Press

Apparently players aren't the only ones complaining about Madden 20.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn't happy about the way he looks in the upcoming NFL video game.

"I had seen a bunch of guys kind of getting in their feelings about their ratings and then somebody sent me a picture of what I look like on there," he said Tuesday, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. "I want to get adjusted on looks rating. I look like I'm on The Walking Dead in that picture."

Darren Urban of the team's official site provided a look at Kingsbury in the game:

The 39-year-old has gotten comparisons with actor Ryan Gosling at times, and it was even a Jeopardy question, so it's understandable that he would care about his looks in Madden.

It also helped him empathize more with players who had a lower rating than they expected.

"I apologize to any of those players that I thought, 'Hey, it's just a video game. Why are you upset?' Because I saw my picture on there and I'm not pleased with where we're at. So, we'll have to work on that."

Considering this is just his first year in the NFL, the game's creators might get some leeway this time around.

